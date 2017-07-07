5-year-old found unresponsive in Springfield pool

Emergency crews responded to a home in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield where a little boy was found unresponsive inside a pool.

Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News police and fire crews arrived to the home on 34 Midway Street on Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m.

He said a 5-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information on how the young boy is doing.

We will continue to follow this story and update with more information once it becomes available.

