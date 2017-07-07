Western Mass News Investigates: Putting the 'eco' button to the test

If you're hitting the road this summer for a family trip, you might be looking for ways to save money on gas.

Newer model cars from Kias, Hondas to Mercedes have a button labeled 'eco.'

"If you're riding along at consistent speeds and not changing speed a lot and don't need that extra acceleration, using that 'eco' button will definitely use less fuel, mostly be better for the environment," said Justin Parzychowski, Store Manager at Westside Tire and Auto Service.

Western Mass News tested the 'eco' button by taking a Kia Sorrento on a road trip with a full tank of gas from the Connecticut border to the Vermont border.

The cruise control was set to 65 MPH the entire trip and at about 38 miles in, not even an eighth of gas was used.



Eric Donnenfeld was also on a road trip himself from Long Island, New York.

"We have an 'eco' button and I use it all the time," said Donnenfeld.



Other road trippers like Ron Condron told Western Mass News he saves money without the 'eco' button by going the speed limit on the highway.

From the Connecticut border to the Vermont border, Western Mass News traveled 62.6 miles and used about an eight of a tank of gas.

Before heading back, we filled up the tank so we could measure accordingly.

While heading south with the 'eco' button switched off and the cruise control set to 65, the driver said he could feel a difference in the way the car's acceleration.



When they arrived to the Connecticut border, the car had uses slightly more than an eighth of a tank of gas.

The 'eco' button does make a slight difference which may save you some money on your summer road trip.

