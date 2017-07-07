Victims of deadly Ludlow fire identified

Officials have identified the three people killed in a Ludlow fire.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that 82-year-old Alfred Alves, his wife 78-year-old Carol Alves, and their son 50-year-old Darren Alves died in the fire that broke out at 68 Newbury Street in Ludlow on Tuesday.

Investigators said Wednesday that an electrical fire in a room-style air conditioner caused the fire.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's office, added that the unit was an in-room air conditioner that vented out the window.

That air conditioner was located in a living room on the opposite end of the home from the bedrooms.

In a joint statement from Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease, Ludlow Police Chief Paul Madera, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it noted that there was a working combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in the basement, but the smoke detector outside the bedrooms was so damaged from the fire that investigators can't say if it was working.

"It did have a battery in it, but witnesses and first arriving firefighters did not hear any smoke alarms sounding," the statement explained.

The fire was investigated by members of the Ludlow Police and Fire Departments, as well as State Police assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office and the State Fire Marshal's office.

