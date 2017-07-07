KMart in Springfield set to close

The parent company of Kmart has announced that a local store will soon close its doors.

Sears Holdings said Friday that eight Sears locations and 35 KMart locations will be closed as the company continues to "focus on our best stores and return to profitability," according to Sears Holdings Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert in a blog post.

Among the stores set to close is Kmart at 1277 Liberty Street in Springfield, which will be closing by early October.

"After several months of hard work to bring our costs into line, we continue to take actions to realize our vision of an integrated retailer focused on quality member experiences. Changes in consumer behavior are driving our vision and actions, and we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," Lampert added.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin as early as July 13.

"We have fought hard for many years to return unprofitable stores to a competitive position and to preserve jobs and, as a result, we had to absorb corresponding losses in the process. So, it is obvious that we don’t make decisions to close stores lightly. Our efforts have been, and will continue to be, fact-based, thoughtful and disciplined, with the goal of making Sears Holdings more relevant and more competitive for our members and other constituents," Lampert explained.

Sears Holdings noted that eligible employees impacted by the closure would receive severance and an opportunity to apply for positions at other area Sears or Kmart stores.

