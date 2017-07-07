Overnight closures scheduled for I-19 North for concrete deck repairs

I-91 North in Springfield and Longmeadow will be closed overnight beginning July 10.
The Mass DOT announced that as a part of a resurfacing project, crews will need to work on the highway for concrete deck repairs.
Traffic will be directed off of the highway at Exit 3 and detoured through East Columbus Avenue to gain access to I-91 at Exit 9.
The overnight detours will start Monday night at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. through Thursday.
#MAtraffic Alert: Springfield-Longmeadow: I-91 North overnight detours, Mon-Thurs, July 10-13, 8pm-5:30am. Posted detour Exit 3.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 7, 2017
