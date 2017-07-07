Overnight closures scheduled for I-19 North for concrete deck repairs

I-91 North in Springfield and Longmeadow will be closed overnight beginning July 10.

The Mass DOT announced that as a part of a resurfacing project, crews will need to work on the highway for concrete deck repairs.

Traffic will be directed off of the highway at Exit 3 and detoured through East Columbus Avenue to gain access to I-91 at Exit 9.

The overnight detours will start Monday night at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. through Thursday.

