Overnight closures scheduled for I-91 North for concrete deck re - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Overnight closures scheduled for I-91 North for concrete deck repairs

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

I-91 North in Springfield and Longmeadow will be closed overnight beginning July 10. 

The Mass DOT announced that as a part of a resurfacing project, crews will need to work on the highway for concrete deck repairs. 

Traffic will be directed off of the highway at Exit 3 and detoured through East Columbus Avenue to gain access to I-91 at Exit 9.

The overnight detours will start Monday night at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. through Thursday.

