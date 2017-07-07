Motocross to return to Southwick this weekend

Thousands of race fans will flock Southwick as Saturday as pro motocross returns once again.



'The Wick 338' is a local riders dream, while staff said that the track known best as America's sandbox is one of the major stops on the championship run.



The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship hits the sandy berms of Southwick this weekend, kicking off the second half of their season.



Known as 'The Wick 338', this track as been a staple in pro motocross after more than four decades of last lap passes, come from behind thrillers, and hometown heroes rising to the occasion.



"Either they have been here, or they had a brother that raced here, or a cousin they came to watch, they came here when they were kids. I mean, let's face it, the nationals go back here to 1976...a lot of memories here," said track manager Rick Johnson.



The national series returns after a three year departure back in 2013 when American Legion Post 338, the land owners, couldn't come to an agreement to bring it back. Johnson told us that nearly 20,000 fans will pack the grandstands and line the fences to see the action.



"We're going to have perfect weather. It's going to be exactly what we want. We have the overcast right now, it's going to keep the dust down, it's going to clear up tonight, and tomorrow, it's going to be the perfect day," Johnson explained.



Some are hoping to cheer on local favorites, like Ryan Dowd, son of racing legend and Ludlow native John Dowd, who competed in pro motocross for decades and is a past Southwick winner.



Fans will tell you there is nothing like watching 40 riders go for gold in the sand. The sand adds another layer to the challenge as riders are constantly changing their lines each and every lap.



"When you land off of a jump, it slows you down fast, because it is like an automatic brake, like on a jet ski. When you let go of the throttle, all of a sudden, you stop. You've got to stay on it, you've got to work hard," Johnson said.



The race will bring in more than a million dollars in revenue, as local food trucks and merchandise trailers pack the legion grounds.

Traffic will be a factor as well. Southwick Police will be on-scene throughout the area and advises residents avoid Powder Mill Road, College Road, and Route 57 if you can.



At the end of the day, for the fans and local businesses, it's good to have pro motocross back in western Massachusetts once again.

