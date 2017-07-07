Experts urge homeowners to maintain air conditioners following fatal fire

Local experts are shedding light on the importance of maintaining air conditioning units. It comes after a deadly fire in Ludlow caused by a room air-conditioner in the early morning hours of Independence Day.

The fire claimed the lives of Carol and Alfred Alves, along with their adult son, Darren Alves.

Rising temperatures can strain air conditioning units. If they are not properly maintained, they can become hazardous.

For central air or ductless split units, homeowners should get a professional to check it out every year.

Experts can flag wiring issues that may not be tripped by the home’s breaker.

“If you have a window unit, the best thing to do is to make sure filters are clean on it. Make sure there’s no debris in it,” said Gary Woodruff of Hurley and David Air in Springfield.

Efficiency is key. Swapping out a clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner’s energy consumption by five to 15 percent.

Dirt can cause the motor to work harder.

“Which is going to make it hotter, which is going to lead to insulation on wiring degrading that could cause a short,” Woodruff added,

It is also important not to use power strips or extension cords.

“The extension cord might not be rated for the draw they pull a lot of energy,” Woodruff explained.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, air conditioners cause an average of 20 deaths, 140 injuries, and $82 million dollars in property damage each year.

