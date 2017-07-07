Springfield Police arrest two, seize over 1,000 bags of heroin

Two men are facing drug charges after their arrests Friday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that late Friday morning, members of the Strategic Impact Unit of the department's Narcotics Division conducted surveillance of narcotics dealing in the areas of Dwight Street and Liberty Street and Dwight Street and Congress Street.

During that operation, two detectives were in the area of Dunkin Donuts at 100 Congress Street when they reportedly saw some suspicious activity in the parking lot.

"This activity then progressed and continued inside the store, at which time officers decided to move in and arrest those subjects involved," Delaney explained.

Carlos Rodriguez, 47, of Springfield and Nicholas Gonzalez, 39, of Holyoke were both arrested and taken into custody.

Rodriguez is facing one count of possession of a Class B substance (suboxone), while Gonzalez is charged with distribution of a Class B substance (suboxone) and trafficking a Class A substance (Heroin, 18 to 36 grams).

Investigators seized 1,093 bags of heroin, 10 strips of suboxone, and $51 in cash.

