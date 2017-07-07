Two arrested and 1,093 bags of heroin seized in Springfield drug bust

Springfield Police executed a large heroin seizure at a Dunkin Donuts at 100 Congress Street at 11:20 am today.

Officers observed suspicious activity in the parking lot outside before it was moved into the store.

Police then moved in to arrest the suspects involved.

Taken into custody was:

Carlos Rodriguez, age 47 of Springfield, charged with:

Possession Class "B" (Suboxone)

Nicholas Gonzalez age 39 of Holyoke, charged with:

Distribution Class "B" (Suboxone)

Trafficking Class "A" 18g-36g (Heroin)

Officers were also able to seize around 1,093 bags of heroin, as well as 10 strips of suboxone, and $51 in cash.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.