Springfield doctor plays role in U.N. nuclear treaty

A Springfield doctor is behind helping 122 countries at the United Nations approved a first ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons.

It's a treaty that supporters said could end the existence of nuclear weapons in our world.

However, the United States and other nations were very much absent from today's decision.

Dr. Ira Helfand, a physician based in Springfield and Nobel Prize winner, has spent his life advocating for the disarmament of nuclear weapons. He said that today's vote is historic, but by no means the end of the road.

Cheers echoed through the U.N. as 122 delegates voted in favor of a treaty that - if ratified - would force countries to not develop, test, produce, manufacture, acquire, possess, or stockpile nuclear weapons.



"What happened today is that the countries that don't have nuclear weapons basically gave us marching orders," Helfand explained.



It's a welcomed move Helfand who, along with the Physicians for Social Responsibility, have worked for decades to end nuclear weapons in our world.



"Countries are seeing that weapons are simply too dangerous. The medical consequences, if used, are so catastrophic and the likelihood that they will be is so great that we need to get rid of these weapons," Helfand added.



Missing from today's treaty vote were the nine countries known or believed to possess such weapons: Russia, Britain, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, and the United States.



When talks began earlier this year, US Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley would want nothing more than a world without nuclear weapons, but that eliminating them is unrealistic.

"The United States is prepared to use the full range of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies. One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction. We have other methods of addressing those who threaten us and addressing those who supply the threats," Haley recently said at the U.N.



Helfand told Western Mass News that he is hopeful that the message sent by non-nuclear countries today could be the start of a conversation with countries like the U.S. on a long road to possibly ending nuclear weapons.

"Bring about the necessary pressure by the governments of the nuclear arms states to begin the process of negotiating the elimination of their arsenals," Helfand noted.

The treaty will become open for signatures in September and come into force when 50 countries have ratified it.

