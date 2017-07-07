Documents: Auxiliary police officer connected to Northampton crash

New information is emerging about the driver in an accident that injured a Northampton police officer.

Holyoke officials tell Western Mass News that that driver was employed by the Holyoke Police Department.

We confirmed this through documents obtained from the courthouse.

Northampton Police Detective Brendan McKinney was struck Wednesday by a black Hummer on New South Street during a routine traffic stop.

McKinney is recovering from serious injuries, but non-life threatening, injuries.

"It was a big impact, definitely. He's home. He's feeling it today," said Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper.

The person driving the Hummer, 61-year-old Zakaria Fakhir of Easthampton, is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, among other charges.

It turns out that Fakhir was employed by the Holyoke Police Department.

Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News that Fakhir was a volunteer member of the auxiliary police department - not a full-fledged Holyoke police officer.

Morse said that he and Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger recommended that following this incident, Fakhir be removed from the department.

"An outcome of a bad decision on behalf of that driver," Kasper added.

However, to the Northampton Police Department, it doesn't matter who was behind the wheel when their officer was struck.

"We train to park our cruisers in a certain way and we train to be mindful of folks who are driving down the street, but having a giant utility vehicle careening at you with an impaired operator is not something we can really avoid," Kasper explained.

Kasper told us that McKinney followed protocol and the only thing that would have made this incident unavoidable would have been if Fakhir had chosen not to drive while under the influence.

"We're standing in the roadway. It's a very dangerous part of our jobs and we recognize that. The officers know that, Detective McKinney knows that," Kasper said.

Fakhir is due back in court in early August with those charges against him.

