Three arrested in Pittsfield following shots fired call

Pittsfield Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Memorial Drive on Sunday July 2, around 8:30 pm.

A vehicle and a residence was found to be hit by gunfire, however there were no injuries reported.

Police obtained residents for Pittsfield residents, Jose “Chewy” Torres, age 36, Dashine Moore, age 38, and Juan Garcia-Rijos, age 24.

All three were arrested yesterday in a 2-hour period without incident by members of the Pittsfield Police Dept., and Berkshire County Sheriff’s Dept. assigned to the Pittsfield Police Dept.’s Anti-Crime Unit.

They were arraigned today in Berkshire District Court.

