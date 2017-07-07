Shelter looking for answers after box of kittens found abandoned

It's never a good sign for workers at an animal shelter to see a box or a bag located outside their front door.

That very scenario played out in Westfield this week.

Can you imagine leaving this little face in a box? That's exactly what happened to four kittens, left in a box outside the Westfield Animal Shelter.

"We don't know when these animals were dropped off, but anything could have happened. They are small cats. We have wildlife in the area. It's not a safe thing to leave them out there like that," said animal control officer Margaret Terklsen.

However, the cats are okay and have traded a cardboard box for a kennel.

"They seem to be warming up pretty quickly. They were frightened yesterday, but with food and rest, they are doing better today," Terklsen added.

The three boys and one girl are a playful bunch and, while they seem to be adjusting, the shelter is searching for answers.

They are asking if these were your pets that you should give them a call because they could have a mother, brother, or another sister who could have gotten out of the box.

"When things like this happen, we would rather have someone who had these animals contact us because we don't know if we have all of them. The other reason is the more history, the more we can share when we find them new homes," Terklsen explained.

You can call them anonymously at (413) 564-3129. In the meantime, these little ones are off the adoption floor, but if you are looking to add to your family, "we have a lot of other cats here different ages all very sweet all looking for homes," Terklsen said.

