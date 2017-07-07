Impact of recent drug raids on WMass

Over the last month, tens of thousands of bags of heroin have been seized by police in western Massachusetts.

It's at a time when communities across the country are struggling with what many call a heroin epidemic, affecting families across the area.

Hundreds of people arrested and tens of thousands of bags of heroin were found in Holyoke, but it's not limited to any one city.

Last week, other cities in Hampden County completed drug raids of their own.

The struggle with drug addiction is everywhere. To show just how widespread it really is, we stopped Joseph Franzen in downtown Northampton to ask him what he thought about recent drug raids that have happened in western Massachusetts - without knowing his back-story.



Reporter: "Do you live here in Northampton?"

Franzen: "Yes"

Reporter: "How long have you lived here?"

Franzen: "Two months"

Reporter: "Two months, okay, where were you before?"

Franzen: "I was at a sober house in Springfield."



Franzen struggled with a heroin addiction for four years before finally getting clean.



"What was taken off the streets, that's amazing. I'm sure that it momentarily slowed the flow of heroin, but it certainly didn't stop it," Franzen explained.



Franzen told Western Mass News that for him, it started with a prescription for percocet.

"One day, they decided they didn't want to give it to me anymore. I was abusing it and it was a natural progression to heroin," Franzen noted.



Massachusetts has a significant problem with drugs, according to the CDC. From 2014 to 2015, Massachusetts had a 35 percent increase in drug overdoses - one of the only states with such a high number.



"It's a bottomless pit. There's always gonna be drugs," said Greg D'Unger of Northampton



Over the last month, Holyoke Police arrested more than 400 people and seized 32,000 bags of heroin.

Last week, law enforcement officials made a similar announcement and revealed the 21,000 bags of heroin seized in a large drug trafficking operation.



"There are multiple avenues into addressing the opioid crisis," said Cheryl Zoll with Tapestry Health.



Zoll works for Tapestry Health, an organization widely known for its controversial needle exchange program. She told Western Mass News these police operations are crucial.



"We're a team you could say and it's great to just be moving forward and combating the disorder and the epidemic," Zoll noted.

Law enforcement officials said that this is a step in the right direction to getting those drugs off the streets, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

