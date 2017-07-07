State Police seek criminal charges against taxi driver in Logan Airport crash

The driver who drove into a crowd at the Logan Airport taxi pool on Monday is expected to be criminally charged.

That crash injured 10 other drivers.

State Police told Western Mass News that they are seeking to charge the driver, Lutent Clenord, 56 of Cambridge, with operating to endanger.

Following the investigation into the incident, the cause of the crash was due to operator error.

A hearing is scheduled at East Boston District Court, where a decision will be made to criminally charge Clenord.

State Police also filed a threat notification with the Registry of Motor Vehicles seeking to have Clenord's license revoked.

His hackney license has been suspended indefinitely.

