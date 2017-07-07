Significant flash flooding seen on Cape Cod Friday

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Taunton issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of southeastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, ahead of an area of low pressure that was to pass just south of southern New England Friday.

As this low tracked across New Jersey and over the water south of Long Island, rain pushed into southern New England early Friday morning.

Here in western Massachusetts, we saw light to moderate rain fall through the morning and early afternoon and southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape saw a morning of light showers.

By noon, a batch of torrential rain over the open water moved onshore, right over Cape Cod as low pressure pushed northeast. This batch of rain and embedded thunderstorms brought 1 to 2 inches of rain an hour and lasted through roughly 3 p.m.

This alert for a Flash Flood Warning was issued by the NWS:

At 145 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported flash flooding occurring in Falmouth. Many roads were experiencing significant flooding, especially along portions of Main Street. Some roads were impassable and in certain instances water was up to the hoods of vehicles. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. Do not drive through flooded roadways, this is a serious situation.

Rainfall amounts from this early afternoon rain reached 2 inches for some in Dukes and Bristol counties and in Barnstable, amounts of 2 to nearly 5 inches of rain were reported.

An emergency manager in West Barnstable reported a total of 4.74 inches of rain - most of which fell within two hours.

Numerous reports of closed and washed out roads were reported as well as significant street flooding-which led to submerged vehicles.

All Flash Flood and Flood Warnings have been canceled or expired as of Friday evening.

