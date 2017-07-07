North Adams PD: Man suspected of slashing tires on over 20 vehicles

A North Adams man was arrested earlier today following multiple reports of vehicles being vandalized in the downtown area on yesterday.

Police say that Henry Vasquez is suspected of slashing and popping at least twenty vehicle tires through the hours of 4 pm to 12am.

Dispatch is still receiving additional reports of vehicles affected.

Vasquez was located walking on State Street after officers identified him through surveillance footage.

Vasquez was immediately arrested.

For any vehicles that have been affected and not reported, North Adams Police ask you to call them at @ 413-664-4944 - Ext #1.

