Holyoke residents enjoy fireworks following postponement

The city of Holyoke is celebrating Independence Day tonight after their firework show had to be postponed due to the weather.

The fireworks were originally set for June 30, but was rescheduled because of the rain.

Ernice Colon said that this is his second time at the festival.

He told Western Mass News that he loves the way it brings the community together.

“I’ve been here last year. I came back because I had a good vibe from people last year. Everyone is outgoing and excited for the festival, so I came back.”

The event is sponsored by Holyoke Gas and Electric.

There's music, food, and kid activities, with fireworks launching at dusk.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing, as mother nature forced the City of Holyoke to postpone their event a whole week.

Even so, attendees said great times and lifelong memories are always worth the wait.

While the fireworks launched at 9 pm, festivities kept going until 10 pm.

