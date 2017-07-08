Scattered showers & thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe

It's a mild and muggy start this morning but we should see some sunshine out ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region this afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong to severe and because of that risk we have declared today to be a First Warning Weather Day.

Areas of fog could be locally dense this morning before we see some partial sunshine. A cold front to our west will be coming into southern New England in the afternoon with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Since the timing of the front is later in the day, this will give us a chance to get warm with some sunshine-helping give us a better chance for thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong or severe.

Thunderstorm chances Saturday afternoon are good and some storms may bring damaging wind gusts, torrential down pours and hail. It will be a day to stay weather-aware, since most are out and about during summer weekends. Be sure to keep an eye out for any potential watches or warnings. We will see storms exit in the early evening and we clear out overnight as the front moves east and high pressure builds in. Sunday will be a mainly sunny day with seasonably warm temps.

Our next cold front will linger across northern New England Sunday night and Monday. We are looking dry and warm until that front arrives Tuesday, then showers and thunderstorms are back. This cold front may take a while before exiting southern New England completely, so a shower or thunderstorm may stick around. We look humid and warm with temps staying in the 80s through the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.