Western Mass Brews: Gluten free beers that are tasty!

Welcome back to this week's Western Mass Brews! For those with a gluten intolerance it can sometimes be difficult to find an adult beverage for you try in the warmer months.

But Michael Brunelle is here in studio and he never comes empty handed! Let's talk Gluten Free Beers!

Here's what he says are some of the best offerings...

"Omission is brewed like a traditional beer but the gluten is removed. What I would caution people it can still contain 20 parts per million as allowed by the FDA, so if you are really sensitive to gluten it's tread carefully," explains Michael.

Green's Belgian triple ale, you can see those in the craft brews it's a style of a farmhouse Saison but very hoppy.

Glutenberg never has gluten in it to begin with. They make multiple styles, you can get a lager or an IPA.

And you also have some ciders:

"I think it gets overlooked...apple based ciders are gluten free naturally. These are two local ones that we love working with. Citizen Cider out of Vermont working with local farmers for apples, very great," adds Michael.

This one on the end Bantam Cider ..."I had to pick this one it's called Rojo. Made in Somerville, MA outside of Boston and they work with local farmers," Michael tells us.

So don't forget to shop for these tasty...gluten free beers!

