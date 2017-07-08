Multiple arrests after reports of "large group" shooting paintball guns in Springfield

A number of people were taken into custody last night in Springfield after police received multiple reports of a "large group" shooting off paintball guns at homes and "passing cars."

This was in the area of Van Horn Park around 5:20 p.m. Friday, according to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

He also told Western Mass News that in all, 8 people were arrested as a result, but many more were not.

"...well over 20 evaded arrest for Breach of the Peace while Armed," Delaney says.

Police took in a number of reports about the scene.

"We received numerous calls for a large group moving through and around the park area shooting paintball guns at houses and passing cars and acting in a threatening manner to the other persons in the park," noted Delaney.

A large police presence showed up at the scene.

"Numerous officers responded to the area as some callers felt there were real firearms involved," added Delaney.

Police confiscated 11 paintball guns, but that wasn't all.

"...numerous protective vests and masks, and paintballs," were recovered as well according to Delaney.

While police haven't yet released the names of the 8 who were arrested, they do say several are "local area gang" members.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story today. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for all the latest details.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.