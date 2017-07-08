Chicopee road re-opened following crash that injured 2

Emergency crews responded to a two-car accident on 528 Prospect Street in Chicopee Saturday afternoon.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News one woman suffered a neck injury and one male suffered a head injury after it struck the windshield.

He said both victims were conscious and talking when crews arrived and are expected to be ok.

Drivers should take caution as Prospect Street from Yvette Street to Laramee Street is closed but should be re-opened by 6:20 p.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that one vehicle crossed over the lane and struck the other vehicle, according to Wilk.

