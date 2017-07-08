Two-car accident closes section of Prospect St. in Chicopee

Emergency crews are on scene of a two-car accident on 528 Prospect Street in Chicopee.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News two people were injured in the crash and have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers should take caution as Prospect Street from Yvette Street to Laramee Street is closed at this time.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

