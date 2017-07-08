U.S. Senator Warren discusses healthcare, world politics in Pittsfield

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped by Berkshire Community College in order to speak with Pittsfield residents about her goals for the Commonwealth.

Topics discussed at the town hall forum focused primarily on healthcare.

The question and answer session kicked off when Senator Warren was asked about what moves should be made regarding Syria.

"The U.S. needs a coherent strategy. It is not a strategy to have the next tactical move laid out with no sense of what happens next," said Warren.

The meeting came as tension has been built up over a GOP bill aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act.

"No one who is undergoing treatment should worry about whether or not she's going to bankrupt her family. No one should have to make a choice between Rx drugs and putting food on the table," Warren noted.

Senator Warren has called the bill a "monstrosity that will cost lives".

"If you won't do it out of humanity, do it out of a concern for your pocketbook that we will save more money if we have good affordable health care in the long run," Warren continued.

Participants told Western Mass News that they felt empowered and look forward to using their voice for change.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.