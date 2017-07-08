Northampton PD congratulates 7-year-old who collected all 50 trading cards

This week, the Northampton Police Department announced the first person to collect all of their police officer trading cards.

It’s been over a year since the trading card program was introduced for a way to improve community relations with police.

A full-time Northampton firefighter and a part-time photographer joined forces to make the program come to life.

"We're hoping that young kids may see themselves in those cards," Chief Kasper explained.

Every Monday the department has posted a picture to their Facebook page to tell you where the officer of the week can be found along with their work hours.

7-year-old Dreya Sawka tackled the task and was the first to collect all 50 trading cards.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.