Volunteers and Habitat for Humanity help rebuild Springfield veteran's home

Volunteers and members of Habitat for Humanity stepped in to help rebuild a Springfield veteran’s home.

It’s the story Western Mass News brought to you back in November of 2016.

Air Force veteran Richard Kagan and his wife, Helene gave $12,400 to Mike "Troy" Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement to re-side their home and build a garage.

The Kagan’s claim the check was cashed, part of the siding was ripped off, evacuation work started but then nothing.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office got involved, bringing Lyons to court as his license turned out to be revoked in 2009 for a similar issue.

Lyons will appear in court this summer for a pre-trial hearing.

Now, many have found ways to help restore the Kagan’s home.

“It’s been a great out pour for everybody to come out and step up to help out. [They’re] a great family I feel like I’m part of their family [and] to see how it’s coming together for someone who deserves it,” said Volunteer Jason.

On Saturday, electricians, concrete companies and members of Habitat for Humanity donated their time and materials to rebuild the Bretton Road home.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.