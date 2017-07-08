Skies clear out overnight. Sunshine returns for your Sunday

Showers will begin to wind down this evening. Behind a cold front that will push through the region drier air will move in for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week before the humidity returns on Tuesday.

While we are still seeing a few light showers around they will begin to come to an end and skies will begin to clear. A cooler night is on the way as overnight lows will drop back into the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday will be a mainly sunny day with seasonably warm temps as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes. Highs will top out in the lower 80s but even though it will be warm it will feel comfortable with dew points in the 50s.

Our next cold front will linger across northern New England Sunday night and Monday. We are looking dry and warm until that front arrives Tuesday, then showers and thunderstorms are back. This cold front may take a while before exiting southern New England completely, so a shower or thunderstorm may stick around. We look humid and warm with temps staying in the 80s through the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.