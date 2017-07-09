21-month-old boy taken by father after "violent domestic assault" found

The Amber Alert out of Chicopee, MA issued this morning has been cancelled. The 21-month-old boy has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, authorities say.

"At approximately 1:15 a.m. this morning, Jandel Calcorzi was taken from his mother’s home following a violent domestic assault. Jandel’s father, Joshua Calcorzi, took Jandel from his home located at 509 Springfield Street in Chicopee," explains State Police.

Jandel Calcorzi is a 21 month old with long blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 2’6” tall, and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and diaper.

State Police say his father, "Joshua Calcorzi is described as a 24-year-old, white male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8’, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Joshua Calcorzi has full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts."

They also explained earlier that Joshua has no known mode of transportation, but that he is from Pennsylvania.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll update it as soon as more information becomes available. Stay with us online and on-air at 9 a.m. on ABC40 and FOX6 for all the latest details.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.