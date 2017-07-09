Chicopee PD: Father of 21-month-old charged for stabbing mother

The Amber Alert out of Chicopee, MA issued this morning has been canceled.

Police have released more information to what happened between the boy's mother and father prior to the Amber Alert.

The 21-month-old boy has been found safe at a hotel in Connecticut and his father has been charged for a violent crime, according to police.

"At approximately 1:15 a.m. this morning, Jandel Calcorzi was taken from his mother’s home following a violent domestic assault. Jandel’s father, Joshua Calcorzi, took Jandel from his home located at 509 Springfield Street in Chicopee," explained State Police.

Officer Mike Wilk added that Calcorzi stabbed his son's mother then took their child.

The Newington Police Department reports that the pair were found at the White Swan Motel on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, CT. The boy was found "safe and sound" according to police and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

However, Officer Wilk did confirm with Western Mass News that the boy's mother is currently in "serious but stable condition."

"[Calcorzi] was arrested and will be held until a rendition hearing tomorrow," Wilk noted.

The boy's father has been charged with armed assault in a dwelling, assault to murder, custodial kidnapping and endanger to minor by relative.

"Baby Jandel" is a 21-months-old with long blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 2’6” tall, and weighing 50 pounds. When he was taken police said he was wearing a white T-shirt and diaper.

State Police say his father, Joshua Calcorzi, is 24-years-old.

When the Amber Alert was originally issued around 6:30 a.m. Sunday they described Calcorzi as having "full sleeve tattoos on both arms and wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts."

They also explained that Joshua had no known mode of transportation, but noted that he is from Pennsylvania.

No word yet how Calcorzi and the baby made it to the hotel or what led authorities to finding them both there. The Amber Alert lasted for nearly 2 hours and was canceled just after 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officer Wilk thanked the public for their help on the Chicopee Police Department's Facebook page saying," Thanks all for sharing."

