A spectacular day to close out the weekend

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way for today and tomorrow but it will still feel comfortable with dew points in the 50s. Higher levels of humidity return to the region on Tuesday as does the chance for showers.

Today will be a mainly sunny day with seasonably warm temps as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes. Highs will top out in the lower 80s but even though it will be warm it will feel comfortable with dew points in the 50s. Under clear skies tonight lows will drop back into the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will once again feature mostly sunny skies. As a weak cold pool moves through aloft there is the slight chance for a isolated shower but many areas will remain dry. Highs once again top out in the lower to middle 80s on Monday afternoon with dew points in the mid to upper 50s.

The higher levels of humidity will creep back into the region on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. This cold front may take a while before exiting southern New England completely, so a shower or thunderstorm may stick around. We look humid and warm with temps staying in the 80s through the end of the week.

