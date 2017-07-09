Wanted Wendell murder suspect arrested in Orange

The Chicopee Police Department reports that the wanted man suspected to be involved in two shootings on Wednesday is in custody.

53-year-old Lewis Starkey III was arrested after he was stopped by Orange Police on Sunday.

"9:15am Lewis Starkey was apprehended in Orange Mass in the same red vehicle he'd been reported in," explained Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

Police identified the driver as Starkey and he was taken into custody without incident, said Wilk.

According to police, Starkey first opened fire on a home in Wendell on Wednesday, about an hour drive north from Chicopee.

Starkey allegedly shot and killed 48-year old Amanda Glover inside a home on West Street right after midnight that day.

Chicopee police said after Starkey shot the woman, he then drove nearly an hour from Wendell to 'Specialized Carrier' which is a trucking company on Griffith Road where he worked.

According to police, three employees were working when he arrived and shot at the business's glass windows with a shot gun.

One employee was injured after being cut from shards of glass during the shooting. That victim was rushed to the hospital and treated.

Starkey fled the scene after his shotgun malfunctioned, and that's when the hunt for him began. No word yet from authorities on the motive for the shootings.

Police had put out a notice to the public at the time saying he was "armed and dangerous" and to not approach him.

