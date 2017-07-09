All lanes on I-90 Eastbound in Becket re-opened following camper fire

A camper caught fire on the Mass. Pike in Becket Sunday afternoon and authorities had to shut down one lane for several hours.

State Police at the Westfield Barracks confirmed with Western Mass News that they got the call around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

This was at the 20.2 mile marker in Becket on the eastbound side of the highway.

Lanes were closed but re-opened around 5:22 p.m.

Luckily there have been no reports of any injuries. State Police tell us everyone made it out safely.

#MAtraffic Update: Becket , I-90 EB at MM 20.2: All lanes are now open. Scene has cleared. Residual traffic delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.