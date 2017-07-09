I-90 Eastbound in Becket shut down for camper fire

A camper caught fire on the Mass. Pike in Becket Sunday afternoon and authorities had to shut down the eastbound side to traffic because of all the smoke.

State Police at the Westfield Barracks confirmed with Western Mass News that they got the call around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

This was at the 20.2 mile marker in Becket on the eastbound side of the highway.

"...Lanes closed temporarily due to the excessive smoke," State Police told us.

Luckily there have been no reports of any injuries. State Police tell us everyone made it out safely.

No word exactly when the highway will be reopened, but as of about 3:10 p.m. the MassDOT reports that one lane of traffic is back open.

"...Becket , I-90 EB at MM 20.2: earlier vehicle fire. Left lane now open. Delays.," the MassDOT wrote on their Twitter page.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details emerge we'll provide an update.

