2 fighter jets from Barnes National Guard Base intercept Cuban-bound flight

Two F-15 fighter jets had to intercept a plane heading from Canada to Cuba on Thursday.

Lt. Colonel Brenda Hendricksen told Western Mass News the Cuban-bound flight was in U.S. airspace when a disturbance on board prompted the interception around 7:22 p.m.

She said the aircraft was directed safely back to Canada by the two F-15s under the direction of NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command).

The flight landed in Montreal and was greeted by local law enforcement.

“We have aircraft 24/7 at our base just waiting in case something like this happens, they’re scrambled to protect the Northeast from any threat,” Col. Hendricksen explained.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.