Clear and cool tonight. Mostly sunny start to the work week

After a sunny and warm day today clear skies and cool temperatures are on the way tonight. Another mostly sunny and comfortable day is on tap tomorrow before the humidity builds back in on Tuesday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We did see some puffy fair weather clouds this afternoon but any clouds should dissipate after sunset. With mostly clear skies and light winds overnight lows should once again drop back into the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will once again feature mostly sunny skies. As a weak cold pool moves through aloft there is the slight chance for a isolated shower but many areas will remain dry. Highs once again top out in the lower to middle 80s on Monday afternoon with dew points in the mid to upper 50s.

The higher levels of humidity will creep back into the region on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. This cold front may take a while before exiting southern New England completely, so a shower or thunderstorm may stick around. We look humid and warm with temps staying in the 80s through the end of the week.

