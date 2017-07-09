It's been a busy night for Springfield police as officers have responded to several armed robberies, two stabbings and a shooting.

Lt. Mark Rolland of the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News the first reported armed robbery took place at the Dollar Tree on State Street around 6:26 p.m.

Lt. Rolland said a Hispanic female allegedly shoplifted and brandished a knife to a store clerk while she made her get away. She is being described as 5'3'' tall and was seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

The second occurred at the Walgreens on St. James Boulevard when a Hispanic male also allegedly shoplifted and also brandished a knife to an employee. He was seen wearing a long-sleeved red shirt with black shorts and a black backpack and is 5'5'' tall.

At 8:22 p.m. two black males wearing masks accosted a pedestrian following an armed robbery at an unknown location. Those suspects were found on Worthington Street and have been detained, according to Lt. Rolland.

Police also responded to two separate stabbings. One was on Dickinson and Euclid Avenue where officers are currently on scene and another victim was transported following a stabbing around 8:16 p.m.

A male was also shot behind the knee around 7:02 p.m on Herbert Avenue.

Western Mass News will follow this story and update with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.