Alternate routes advised while road work begins at MGM site

View from State St. and MGM Way (Image provided by MGM Springfield)

Those traveling in downtown Springfield near the new MGM casino should take caution as road work begins Monday morning.

In order to prepare for the grand opening of the casino in 2018, the need to improve roadways, sidewalks, intersections and traffic signals is on the city’s to-do list.

Road work will last for two weeks starting July 10 at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday which includes:

Dwight Street & I-291 off-ramp, Plainfield Street & Avocado Street, Plainfield Street (between Avocado Street & West Street), Plainfield Street & John Street, John Street (between St. George Road & Plainfield Street), and Union Street (between Main Street & East Columbus Avenue).

Work will continue on Memorial Bridge to remove the concrete median and repave with asphalt.

State Street & East Columbus Avenue, Union Street & West Columbus Avenue, Union Street & East Columbus Avenue, State Street & West Columbus Avenue. The nature of work to be performed at these streets includes: traffic signal mast arm excavation and construction at quadrants or intersections.

Utility work will be taking place at the intersections of Union, Howard West, and Bliss streets with East Columbus Avenue. During this work, Union Street will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to East Columbus Avenue. Access to Pride Gas Station, the Colvest Building and 55 State Street will be maintained at all times.

Scheduled road work is subject to change pending weather conditions.

