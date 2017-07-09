Tractor trailer turned over on Rt. 20 in Chester

A tractor trailer that turned over on its side has shut down one lane on Route 20 in Chester.

State police told Western Mass News as of 11:15 p.m. they've been working to clear the scene for a couple of hours.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the road should be opened shortly.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

