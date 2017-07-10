Heavy rain and a marginal severe risk Tuesday

We stay warm and become increasingly humid tonight with overnight lows only falling into the mid and upper 60s.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms to our west will move into western Mass after midnight with light to moderate rain, then possibly some downpours and thunderstorms through the morning commute. The risk for anything severe remains very low for the morning, but a few stronger storms with gusty wind and very heavy rain are possible.

We will see a break in wet weather for a time through the late morning and early afternoon, then as another upper level wave approaches later in the day, spotty, pop-up showers and storms are possible. An isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind and hail is possible.

We quiet down weather-wise Tuesday night and Wednesday, but a lingering stalled to slow-moving front to our north will keep slight rain chances around midweek. With this front to our north, we will for sure have a very warm and humid day on tap Wednesday.

A batch of heavy rain and storms will need to be watched Wednesday night into Thursday as it moves from the Great Lakes into New England-northern New England will most likely get the brunt, but northern Mass could get clipped.

Thursday and Friday will be unsettled as the stalled front to our north will finally push southward toward the coast. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday along with cooler temps-which we should really feel by Friday with the front to our south. Showers may persist Friday as the front remains nearby. We should see a drier day Saturday, but another front could bring showers and storms back late Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.