Humidity, showers and storms return this week

It was a beautiful Sunday and today is looking nice too! It's a cool and comfortable start with dry, sunny conditions. Sun will mix with a few clouds this afternoon and there could be an isolated shower but most stay dry. It will become a bit more humid by evening.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. There could be a few showers and storms tomorrow morning then again in the afternoon and evening. A storm or two could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain, especially in the afternoon.

It will be slightly less humid on Wednesday. There still may be an isolated shower around but "hump day" Wednesday is looking decent! Showers and storms return for Thursday though along with higher levels of humidity.

