No one home when tree falls onto house in Springfield

The Springfield Fire Department is currently on Parker Street as they work to remove a tree that fell onto a house.

Around 7:52 this morning, firefighters arrived to 384 Parker Street to find a massive tree on a home.

According to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner, nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident and the department is currently investigating what led to the tree's collapse.

It is unclear at this time whether Parker Street is open to normal traffic, but Western Mass News has a crew in route to the scene and will provide those updates as they become available.

