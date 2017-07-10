Woman who allegedly scammed 14 families out of an apartment, arrested

A Chicopee woman is facing arraignment this afternoon after police say she scammed 14 families out of money for an apartment they all found on Craigslist and Facebook.

Alla Bryukhovych, 21 was taken into custody on Saturday by officers armed with an arrest warrant. She faces 14 counts of Felony Larceny.

The families were all looking to move into the same home on Springfield Street in Chicopee.

Police said that the victims were scammed out of $1,400 to $1,500 each. One of the victims, a Holyoke woman, told Western Mass News last week that at first, there was no reason to suspect anything.

She said she saw the apartment on Craigslist, toured it, signed a lease and made the initial payment, but it was after days of delays moving in for the first time where she became suspicious of the owner.

"That's when I said okay, something is going on," Angel Gauthier explained to us.

Gauthier arrived to find six other families claiming the same thing. Police were on scene shortly after and that's when they discovered the scammer, allegedly Alla Bryukhovych, never owned the building.

"On June 27th, our officers took a report from numerous people involved in a Craiglist/Facebook Scam, where the same apartment was rented to multiple people. In all, 14 families paid between $1400-$1500 to one person, in exchange for the apartment," explained Officer Mike Wilk.

But police say the apartment was never actually Bryukhovych's to rent.

Since police first became aware of the situation they have been investigating.

"Det Jim Gawron investigated this case, and applied for an arrest warrant for the 2nd floor tenant...," noted Wilk.

Earlier, Chicopee Police did tell Western Mass News that the suspect they were searching for was a tenant of the apartment building. The owner of the property has been cooperating with investigators we're told.

On Saturday, July 8th, police got a call that Bryukhovych was back at her residence at the apartment building on Springfield St. So they showed up and arrested her.

Bryukhovych was held over the weekend at the Ludlow Jail on over $5,000 bail and was ordered to surrender her passport.

She was in Chicopee District Court Monday to be arraigned. We'll have more details on what happened soon.

