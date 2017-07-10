Couple ties the knot on Six Flags 'Superman' ride

It's not something you see every day at the amusement park. A couple choosing to tie the knot on a roller coaster. Well that's exactly what happened today at Six Flags New England in Agawam!

Thomas Schiller and Ashley Marchetti of North Kingstown, Rhode Island decided to make 'SUPERMAN The Ride' a part of their special day Monday.

"(They) tied the knot atop one of the world's tallest steal coasters," says Six Flags spokesperson, Jennifer McGrath.

And it's one of the largest weddings that Six Flags New England has ever hosted.

"Many thrill seekers and coaster fanatics have celebrated their nuptials at the park. As many newlyweds soon find out, life is the ultimate roller coaster, so there is no better place than to tie the knot than at the Coaster Capital of New England," noted McGrath.

The couple decided to hold their wedding at the amusement park because it's a place they've been fans of for a while.

"Their inspiration for selecting SUPERMAN for their ceremony location was sparked by their love for coasters and theme parks," added McGrath.

The ride is a 208 feet tall roller coaster that travels 77 mph, has a 220 plus foot drop, and a track that runs 5,400 feet long.

