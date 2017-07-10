Free parking for now at Springfield's newest parking garage at Union Station

The city of Springfield is trying to get the word out, that it's brand new, multi-million dollar garage attached to the newly renovated Union Station is now open for business.

Why? There are few if any takers for any of the 377 spots available.

The city has it's critics when it comes to this garage which took 3 years to build at a cost of $13 million dollars. Many who want to know why, so far, it sits practically empty.

Well the city's interim Parking Authority director tells Western Mass News... Give it time! They built it, and people.... parkers... Will come.

The city's newest parking garage has 6 levels and close to 400 available spots. Springfield's interim Parking Authority head Thomas Moore tells Western Mass News. The new garage offers businesses in the area something new.

"It's a facility that's new to the North End and as you know we really haven't had anything like it there," Moore says.

Western Mass News took a drive through the new garage and so far... not a lot of cars.

"I would say it's pretty sparsely populated with cars at times during the day, that's accurate. But that's probably because the station just opened. So I think you're going to see the traffic from vehicles increase steadily as we go," explains Moore.

He says the garage had a silent opening of sorts, right after the July 4th holiday. And while it is open, some of the equipment to actually pay for parking is not quite up and running. So, for now, parking is free... At least for the next couple of days. Until then, he invites the public to give the garage a try.

"We're hoping people will be interested in looking to park there, we're doing a lot of marketing this week and next week. Trying to let people know that you can come in and contact us and we'll get a monthly rate that hopefully is reasonable and will work for you," Moore notes.

He tells Western Mass News the opening of the garage is good timing, in anticipation of the MGM casino opening in 2018.

"I think its a great time for economic development in downtown, I know we've heard a lot about that recently, I'm a firm believer that you need to have the parking available to have people come in and feel safe and feel like they want to come in and do business downtown and spend their money in the city," adds Moore.

The cost for a monthly parking pass? $95. Or, a $1.50 for the first 30 minutes and $2 per hour after that. That is when they complete the payment equipment which should happen by the end of this week.

