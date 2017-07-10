Father in Chicopee Amber Alert arraigned in CT, held on $2 million bail

After a violent assault over the weekend, a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man took his 21-month-old son from his mother in Chicopee and fled.

Found hours later in Connecticut thanks to a regional alert.

Western Mass News is learning more about the nature of the Amber Alert for a Chicopee boy that was sent out Sunday morning. The child was found safe in CT six hours after the alert was first issued.

He appeared in a CT courtroom today.

Joshua Calcorzi was in Chicopee around 1:15 Sunday morning when he got into an argument with his son’s mother. Calcorzi allegedly stabbed the woman in the sternum area with a knife.

That's when he took their 21-month-old son Jandel and fled.

The child’s mother was in the hospital for her injuries, when the police realized the toddler could be in danger. Chicopee police reached out to the State Police to assist them to issue the Amber Alert.

After 6 hours Calcorzi and the boy were located at a hotel in Newington, CT. He was arrested without incident and the child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is okay.

Calcorzi was arraigned in New Britain Superior Court today for charges he is facing in CT.

He faces charges there of Kidnapping in the Second Degree and Risking Injury of a Child. The judge raised the bail above the recommended amount and it was set at $2 million dollars.

He will be extradited to Chicopee where he will face charges here. He is facing charges of Armed Assault In a Dwelling, Assault to Murder and Kidnapping.

Calcorzi is on suicide watch because of a history with depression.

The toddler is in DCF custody at this time. And his mother is in serious but stable condition.

Calcorzi will be extradited to Chicopee to be arraigned here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.