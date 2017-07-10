Accident on Mass Pike involving wrong way driver closed two lanes

Mass. State Police responded to an accident on I-90 WB involving a wrong way driver.

Officials said the two right lanes in the area of Exit 3 were shut down while crews assess the scene, but it is now open.

The parties involved were transported to Baystate Noble Hospital, but the severity of injuries are unknown.

