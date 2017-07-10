Accident on Mass Pike involving wrong way driver closes two lane - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Accident on Mass Pike involving wrong way driver closes two lanes

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Mass. State Police are enroute to an accident on I-90 WB involving a wrong way driver.

There was little info on injuries available, however officials have said the two right lanes in the area of Exit 3 have been shut down while crews assess the scene.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.