Accident on Mass Pike involving wrong way driver closes two lanes

Mass. State Police are enroute to an accident on I-90 WB involving a wrong way driver.
There was little info on injuries available, however officials have said the two right lanes in the area of Exit 3 have been shut down while crews assess the scene.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
