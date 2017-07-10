Two arrested following child prostitution investigation in Monso - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two arrested following child prostitution investigation in Monson

Two suspects were arrested in Monson and Ware Friday following an investigation into the prostitution of a minor.

39 year old Claire E. Poole of Palmer Road in Monson was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Inducing a Minor for Prostitution
  • Deriving Support from Child Prostitution
  • Exhibiting a Child in a Sexual Act
  • Distributing Material Depicting a Child in a Sexual Act
  • Human Trafficking

Ware Police arrested 71 year old Walter C. Brown of River Road in Ware, and he was charged with:

  • Statutory Rape and Abuse of a Child
  • Post/Exhibit a Child in the Nude
  • Possession of Child Pornography

The joint investigation by the Monson and Ware Police Departments alleged that Poole arranged regular meetings between Brown and the child in her early teens, where sexual acts were traded for a fee.

Poole didn’t only facilitate the meetings, but would provide transportation and collect a portion of the proceeds that the child collected.

Following her arraignment at Palmer District Court, Poole’s bail was set at $25,000 with the following conditions:

  • No contact with the Victim
  • No contact with minors under 16
  • Drug and alcohol free random screens
  • No leaving the state without permission

Brown was held without the right to bail at Belchertown District Court.

