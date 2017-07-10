Two arrested following child prostitution investigation in Monson

Two suspects were arrested in Monson and Ware Friday following an investigation into the prostitution of a minor.
39 year old Claire E. Poole of Palmer Road in Monson was arrested and charged with the following:
Ware Police arrested 71 year old Walter C. Brown of River Road in Ware, and he was charged with:
The joint investigation by the Monson and Ware Police Departments alleged that Poole arranged regular meetings between Brown and the child in her early teens, where sexual acts were traded for a fee.
Poole didn’t only facilitate the meetings, but would provide transportation and collect a portion of the proceeds that the child collected.
Following her arraignment at Palmer District Court, Poole’s bail was set at $25,000 with the following conditions:
Brown was held without the right to bail at Belchertown District Court.
