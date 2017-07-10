Springfield City Council to debate proposal on reduced trash barrel size

Springfield City Council will hear a proposal about the possibility of reducing the size of trash barrels in the city, because of a looming environmental deadline.

Reduce the trash by 30% in 2020.

That is a requirement the Department of Environmental Protection gave Springfield a few years ago, and the city has made tremendous strides to that goal, but they are just a little short.

They are now presenting the city council with some options to reach it.

“We will be presenting various options to the city council and one of them obviously will be a reduced barrel size. From 95 gallons to most likely 65 gallons,” said DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

If the changes being considered are approved, these trash barrels could be out and smaller ones cold be in.

The smaller trash barrel is designed to encourage residents to recycle, because every time a piece of recycling ends up in the trash, it costs the city money to remove it.

They are hoping for more recycling, which is cheaper to get rid of, and better for the planet.

Not everyone thinks it’s a great idea, as some residents told Western Mass News that the trash will end up in the street.

Options still have to be presented to the city council and tested in the neighborhoods.

”We don’t want to go out and purchase 40,000 barrels for the city and find out that the program doesn’t work. So we want to be able to phase it in over time.”

But no matter what options the city council goes with, the city still has to reduce their solid waste, or else.

“We have to meet that mandate by the DEP. If we don't, it will cost us money.”

In order to help with the increase in recycling, they also are proposing once a week pick up, but trash fees will remain the same despite the barrel size.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.